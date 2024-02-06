Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $232.14. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

