Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,577 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $654.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

