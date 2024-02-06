Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 486 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.