Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,514 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

