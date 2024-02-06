Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.