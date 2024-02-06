Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

