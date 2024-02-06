Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90,743 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.21%.
In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,398,650 shares in the company, valued at $360,770,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,398,650 shares in the company, valued at $360,770,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
