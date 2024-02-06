Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90,743 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.21%.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,398,650 shares in the company, valued at $360,770,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,398,650 shares in the company, valued at $360,770,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARLP

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.