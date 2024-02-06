Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OPY opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

