O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,055.62 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $776.43 and a 12-month high of $1,057.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $976.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $952.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.78, for a total transaction of $1,474,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,517,925.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,977. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

