Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.
Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.
In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
