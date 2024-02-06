Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 102,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.