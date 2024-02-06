Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 278.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,020,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

