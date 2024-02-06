Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock worth $103,562,243. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 109.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

