Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $234.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $178.06.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,952,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $82,172,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $86,063,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

