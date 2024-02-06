PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of PG&E worth $98,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in PG&E by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PG&E by 14.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 82.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 729,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 78.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 288,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,817,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 448,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

