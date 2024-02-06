PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 22,653 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after buying an additional 60,437 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $16,405,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

