PGGM Investments Buys 3,510 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

