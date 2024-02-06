PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 14,376 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

