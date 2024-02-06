PGGM Investments Has $1.11 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.