PGGM Investments Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 103.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of IQV opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $237.96.
A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
