PGGM Investments Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

