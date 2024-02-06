PGGM Investments Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in General Mills were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 959,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

