PGGM Investments Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $13,288,324 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $783.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

