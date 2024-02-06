PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 60,225 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

