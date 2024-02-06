PGGM Investments Makes New $148,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,300,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 166,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $229.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.03. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

