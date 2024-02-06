PGGM Investments Purchases 485 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

