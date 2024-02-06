PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ICE stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.96.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
