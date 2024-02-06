PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 14,742 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

