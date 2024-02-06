PGGM Investments Sells 1,745 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

