PGGM Investments Sells 759,808 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,808 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.