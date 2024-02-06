PGGM Investments Sells 902 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.6 %

TTD stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

