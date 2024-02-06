Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,857 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 257,113 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ST opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $53.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

