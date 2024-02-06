Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $91,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
