Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Cut by Roth Capital (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 4.9 %

ADM stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

