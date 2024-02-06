Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Issued By B. Riley

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

Shares of GPN opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

