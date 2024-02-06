Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.62.

Parkland Trading Down 3.3 %

PKI opened at C$45.77 on Tuesday. Parkland has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$47.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total value of C$3,619,554.38. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.