Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Raised by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

