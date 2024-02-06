Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Lifted by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$20.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.47. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 102.63%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.