Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Cut by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.62.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total value of C$1,185,772.43. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

