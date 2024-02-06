Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBA. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 482,067 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 43,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

