Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Qifu Technology worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,080,000 after purchasing an additional 161,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after buying an additional 765,539 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its position in Qifu Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,170,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,066,000 after buying an additional 186,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $22.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

