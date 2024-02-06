Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Quanta Services worth $87,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

