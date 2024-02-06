Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,285 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Camping World by 932.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CWH opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

