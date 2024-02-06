Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American States Water by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $73.96 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

