Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $739,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $19,138,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA stock opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

