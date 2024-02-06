RB Global, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

RB Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. RB Global has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RB Global to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,671,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,079,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

