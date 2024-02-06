Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $5,616,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $767,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 113.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.9% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.