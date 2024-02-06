Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Republic Services worth $101,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,185.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 419,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $174.46.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.