Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

