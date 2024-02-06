Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $6.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of OVV opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

